CLOSE
HomeArts & Entertainment

Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot

Posted 20 hours ago

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty


We’ve been spending a lot of time with The Wilsons since quarantine… virtually that is. They’ve given us a glimpse into their family dynamic and we can’t get enough. And with Ciara pregnant with baby number three, we’re obsessing over every photo we get of the cool mom.

The Level Up singer blessed our timelines with a new set of baby bump photos while bathing in the sun. Like most women who are approaching the end of their pregnancy, Ci Ci’s developed some stretch marks around the lower section of her belly. But doesn’t that make it all the more beautiful?!

Check out more pics of Ci Ci slaying pregnancy in a bikini, below:

Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy Home Photo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Earth Mama

Ciara is one with the earth in this sunny photo.

2. Bikini Baby Bump

Ci Ci is looking hot in this fringe bikini. 

3. Blonde Baddie

View this post on Instagram

Selfie Timer Shoot Kinda Day 🥰

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara is giving us blonde baby bump realness.

4. Blonde Baddie

With Russell Wilson snapping her photo, Ci Ci is serving blonde baddie. 

5. Bikini Bump

View this post on Instagram

The Bump is Bumpin 🥰

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ci Ci rocks a cowboy hat in this bikini clad pic.

6. All White Queen

View this post on Instagram

#Friday 📷 @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara’s worn a bikini most of her pregnancy and looks amazing in it.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close