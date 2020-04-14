CLOSE
HomeNews

Ciara & Russell Wilson Reveal Gender Of Baby, Please Check On Future

Posted April 14, 2020

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Ciara and Russell Wilson have become the epitome of #RelationshipGoals for many, and that trend will undoubtedly continue after their cute gender reveal video. With their children in tow, the family shared the big news via social media and the reactions to the moment are coming in fast.

The video features Wilson, Ciara, little Future, and the couple’s youngest, Sienna. After Ciara asks what everyone was hoping for in the reveal, including Sienna openly stating she’d prefer a sister, Wilson said that his wife already knew his answer while little Future stood next to his stepfather.

With the reveal sharing the couple is expecting a baby boy, the family celebrated joyously as expected, and even Sienna got in on the action. The child will be Ciara’s third and Wilson’s second and the feel-good moment certainly warmed hearts in these tough times.

On social media, the jokes at big Future‘s expense have been flying in of course, along with fans congratulating the happy couple. We’ve got those reactions listed below.

Photo: Getty

Ciara & Russell Wilson Reveal Gender Of Baby, Please Check On Future  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 week ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close