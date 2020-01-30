CLOSE
Ciara’s Best Maternity Style: Singer Announces She Pregnant With Baby #3

Posted 8 hours ago

Ciara Maternity Style

Source: Allen Berezovsky/Venturelli/Jon Kopaloff/C Flanigan/Karwai Tang / Getty


Ciara is pregnant with baby #3. The Body Party singer and hubby Russell Wilson announced they’re expecting their second child together from the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

If you scroll back on Ciara’s social media, she seemed to hint at her pregnancy using the hashtag #3, which is also Wilson’s jersey number.

She posted this,

#3

#3

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

And this boomerang of her flashing her belly in Russell’s jersey was a hint too.

Ciara gave birth to her second child, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017 and showed us how to slay with a baby bump.

Here’s a look back at her best maternity style, below:

1.

Fedora fly. Boots high.

2.

Mamma Can Still Drop It Low....☺️😎

Mamma Can Still Drop It Low....☺️😎

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Gucci sneakers to go please.

3.

Clad in Calvin Klein

4.

Last Night.

Last Night.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

A little black dress with heels higher than you average man’s confidence.

5.

Style doesn’t have to be elaborate, it can be simple, sexy and confident in a cut-off hoodie.

6.

#Margiela & #TomFord

#Margiela & #TomFord

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Effortless in Margiela and Tom Ford

7.

Bumping in black

8.

Wonderful and wispy in this white down home gown.

9.

Sparking in this winter white August Getty Atelier

10.

@harpersbazaarus ❤️

@harpersbazaarus ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

When she slayed in Zuhair Murad at Harper’s Bazaar 150 year anniversary party.

11.

I Wuv This Guy ❤️

I Wuv This Guy ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

When she’s just chilling in Russell’s jersey.

12.

When she stunned in this high and low, black and white gown by Stephane Rolland gown.

