Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations

Published on May 24, 2024

swimming pool blue water in tile stainless stair

Source: Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty


It’s officially Memorial Day Weekend, and you know what that means… Family, BBQ, and pools!

For the first time since 2019, pre-COVID, all Cincinnati public swimming pools and spraygrounds will be open. The campaign, dubbed “Twenty-four in ’24,” aimed to ensure every pool would be operational by recruiting lifeguards and pool staff from local high schools and communities.

“Twenty-four in ’24 became the cry,” said Jude Johnson, superintendent in human resources. Johnson began the recruitment drive last fall at the Winton Hills Recreation Center, engaging with local communities to find applicants. High schools across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky were key recruitment sites. The city successfully hired about 250 lifeguards, offering wages between $16 and $18 per hour.

Mayor Aftab Pureval emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “We have been working on this since we walked into office. Our pools are the cornerstone of our communities.”

Three pools will open Saturday, May 25:

– Dunham Otto Armleder, 4356 Dunham Lane, Westwood

– McKie Pool, 1655 Chase Ave., Northside

– Oakley, 3900 Paxton Ave.

Seventeen more pools will open on June 3, with the remaining pools opening by June 10.

Recreation Commission Director, Daniel Betts, says that the city will allocate nearly $2 million of the commission’s $34.6 million annual budget to pool operations this year. They are expecting to generate about $325,000 in revenue.

The CRC continues to hire lifeguards, managers, concession workers, and door attendants for the pools. Interested candidates can find more information on the city’s website.

Daily Fees

The first three pools listed above will open their gates on Saturday at 1 p.m. Daily pool fees apply, but season passes are available for purchase.

Daily User Fees:

Youth (0-17) = $2.00 

Adults (18-59) = $6.00

Mature Adults (60+) = $4.00

2024 Daily User Fees for Otto Armleder Aquatic Center at Dunham:

Youth (0-17) = $5.00 

Adults (18-59) = $8.00

Mature Adults (60+) = $6.00

 

Click here for more information on 2024 Season/Annual Memberships.

 

Scroll down for the full list of open pools and locations.

 


1. Dunham Otto Armleder

Dunham Otto Armleder

5/25

4356 Dunham Lane

2. Oakley

Oakley

5/25

3900 Paxton Avenue

3. McKie

McKie

5/25

1655 Chase Avenue

4. Pleasant Ridge

Pleasant Ridge

6/3

5915 Ridge Avenue

 

5. Lincoln

Lincoln

6/3

1027 Linn Street

6. Dempsey

Dempsey

6/3

933 Hawthorne Avenue

7. Evanston

Evanston

6/3

3204 Woodburn Avenue

8. Mt. Washington

Mt. Washington

6/3

1715 Beacon Street

9. Dickman

Dickman

6/3

6720 Home City Avenue

10. Hirsch Otto Armleder

Hirsch Otto Armleder

6/3

226 Stark Street

11. Madisonville

Madisonville

6/3

5312 Stewart Avenue

12. Bond Hill

Bond Hill

6/3

1580 Yarmouth Avenue

13. Ryan

Ryan

6/3

2856 Fischer Place

14. Bush

Bush

6/3

2640 Kemper Lane

15. Winton Hills

Winton Hills

6/3

5170 Winneste Avenue

16. Millvale

Millvale

6/3

3303 Beekman Street

17. Mt. Adams

Mt. Adams

6/3

966 Mt. Adams Drive

18. LeBlond

LeBlond

6/3

2335 Riverside Drive

19. Hartwell

Hartwell

6/3

8275 Vine Street

20. Spring Grove Village

Spring Grove Village

6/3

634 Hand Avenue

21. Camp Washington

Camp Washington

6/10

1201 Stock Avenue

22. Filson

Filson

6/10

461 Ringgold Street

23. Hanna Otto Armleder

Hanna Otto Armleder

6/10

226 Stark Street

24. Mt. Auburn

Mt. Auburn

LIFEGUARD CLASSES ONLY

