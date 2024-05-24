Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations

It’s officially Memorial Day Weekend, and you know what that means… Family, BBQ, and pools!
For the first time since 2019, pre-COVID, all Cincinnati public swimming pools and spraygrounds will be open. The campaign, dubbed “Twenty-four in ’24,” aimed to ensure every pool would be operational by recruiting lifeguards and pool staff from local high schools and communities.
“Twenty-four in ’24 became the cry,” said Jude Johnson, superintendent in human resources. Johnson began the recruitment drive last fall at the Winton Hills Recreation Center, engaging with local communities to find applicants. High schools across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky were key recruitment sites. The city successfully hired about 250 lifeguards, offering wages between $16 and $18 per hour.
Mayor Aftab Pureval emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “We have been working on this since we walked into office. Our pools are the cornerstone of our communities.”
Three pools will open Saturday, May 25:
– Dunham Otto Armleder, 4356 Dunham Lane, Westwood
– McKie Pool, 1655 Chase Ave., Northside
– Oakley, 3900 Paxton Ave.
Seventeen more pools will open on June 3, with the remaining pools opening by June 10.
Recreation Commission Director, Daniel Betts, says that the city will allocate nearly $2 million of the commission’s $34.6 million annual budget to pool operations this year. They are expecting to generate about $325,000 in revenue.
The CRC continues to hire lifeguards, managers, concession workers, and door attendants for the pools. Interested candidates can find more information on the city’s website.
Daily Fees
The first three pools listed above will open their gates on Saturday at 1 p.m. Daily pool fees apply, but season passes are available for purchase.
Daily User Fees:
Youth (0-17) = $2.00
Adults (18-59) = $6.00
Mature Adults (60+) = $4.00
2024 Daily User Fees for Otto Armleder Aquatic Center at Dunham:
Youth (0-17) = $5.00
Adults (18-59) = $8.00
Mature Adults (60+) = $6.00
Click here for more information on 2024 Season/Annual Memberships.
Scroll down for the full list of open pools and locations.
- 100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend
- Cincinnati: Photographer Captures Viral Grumpy Baby Photo
- Cincinnati: Woman Facing Charges For Allegedly Abusing A 4 Year-Old
- Cincinnati: Drivers Are Catching A Break At The Gas Pump Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
- Cincinnati Bengals: Release 2024 Schedule [VIDEO]
- Travis Kelce: Becoming A Game Show Host
- Chuck E. Cheese: Animatronics Will Be Gone By Year’s End
- ‘American Idol’: Renewed For Season 23 After Katy Perry Exit
- Cincinnati: Don Juan Fasho Hosts CincyJams Work Place Battle Of The Bands
- Cincinnati: The Nati’s Own Gary Owen Visits Club Shay Shay
The post Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations was originally published on wiznation.com
1. Dunham Otto ArmlederSource:Getty
5/25
4356 Dunham Lane
2. OakleySource:Getty
5/25
3900 Paxton Avenue
3. McKieSource:Getty
5/25
1655 Chase Avenue
4. Pleasant RidgeSource:Getty
6/3
5915 Ridge Avenue
5. LincolnSource:Getty
6/3
1027 Linn Street
6. DempseySource:Getty
6/3
933 Hawthorne Avenue
7. EvanstonSource:Getty
6/3
3204 Woodburn Avenue
8. Mt. WashingtonSource:Getty
6/3
1715 Beacon Street
9. DickmanSource:Getty
6/3
6720 Home City Avenue
10. Hirsch Otto ArmlederSource:Getty
6/3
226 Stark Street
11. MadisonvilleSource:Getty
6/3
5312 Stewart Avenue
12. Bond HillSource:Getty
6/3
1580 Yarmouth Avenue
13. RyanSource:Getty
6/3
2856 Fischer Place
14. BushSource:Getty
6/3
2640 Kemper Lane
15. Winton HillsSource:Getty
6/3
5170 Winneste Avenue
16. MillvaleSource:Getty
6/3
3303 Beekman Street
17. Mt. AdamsSource:Getty
6/3
966 Mt. Adams Drive
18. LeBlondSource:Getty
6/3
2335 Riverside Drive
19. HartwellSource:Getty
6/3
8275 Vine Street
20. Spring Grove VillageSource:Getty
6/3
634 Hand Avenue
21. Camp WashingtonSource:Getty
6/10
1201 Stock Avenue
22. FilsonSource:Getty
6/10
461 Ringgold Street
23. Hanna Otto ArmlederSource:Getty
6/10
226 Stark Street
24. Mt. AuburnSource:Getty
LIFEGUARD CLASSES ONLY