Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially Memorial Day Weekend, and you know what that means…

For the first time since 2019, pre-COVID, all Cincinnati public swimming pools and spraygrounds will be open. The campaign, dubbed “Twenty-four in ’24,” aimed to ensure every pool would be operational by recruiting lifeguards and pool staff from local high schools and communities.

“Twenty-four in ’24 became the cry,” said Jude Johnson, superintendent in human resources. Johnson began the recruitment drive last fall at the Winton Hills Recreation Center, engaging with local communities to find applicants. High schools across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky were key recruitment sites. The city successfully hired about 250 lifeguards, offering wages between $16 and $18 per hour.

Mayor Aftab Pureval emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “We have been working on this since we walked into office. Our pools are the cornerstone of our communities.”

Three pools will open Saturday, May 25:

– Dunham Otto Armleder, 4356 Dunham Lane, Westwood

– McKie Pool, 1655 Chase Ave., Northside

– Oakley, 3900 Paxton Ave.

Seventeen more pools will open on June 3, with the remaining pools opening by June 10.

Recreation Commission Director, Daniel Betts, says that the city will allocate nearly $2 million of the commission’s $34.6 million annual budget to pool operations this year. They are expecting to generate about $325,000 in revenue.

The CRC continues to hire lifeguards, managers, concession workers, and door attendants for the pools. Interested candidates can find more information on the city’s website.

Daily Fees

The first three pools listed above will open their gates on Saturday at 1 p.m. Daily pool fees apply, but season passes are available for purchase.

Daily User Fees:

Youth (0-17) = $2.00

Adults (18-59) = $6.00

Mature Adults (60+) = $4.00

2024 Daily User Fees for Otto Armleder Aquatic Center at Dunham:

Youth (0-17) = $5.00

Adults (18-59) = $8.00

Mature Adults (60+) = $6.00

Click here for more information on 2024 Season/Annual Memberships.

Scroll down for the full list of open pools and locations.

Cincinnati to Open All 24 City-Owned Pools: Costs & Locations was originally published on wiznation.com