Cleveland Mom Goes Viral For Her Creative Snacks For Kids!

Posted April 5, 2020

Snacks For Kids

Source: Constance Alexandr | @marilyn_cream


A Cleveland mother mother, Constance Alexander, went viral Sunday evening for turning her son Apollo’s snacks and meals into art. TheShadeRoom says Alexander had to stop working due to Ohio’s stay at home order, but is using her time purposely to teach and bond with her son. Nice job, mom!

Finally a break from all the bad news we’ve experienced since the COVID-19 outbreak!

Check out her cute quarantine snacks for kids below!

Cleveland Mom Goes Viral For Her Creative Snacks For Kids!  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

One Ohio mother, who is one of the many people who had to stop working due to guidelines in stopping the coronavirus outbreak, is using her time away to bond with her son and she's doing so with his food. ___ If you see these plates and ask who has the time, that would be Ms. Constance Alexander! Sis has found a new hobby in making food art, using her toddler Apollo's meals as a way to connect with him and teach him. ___ As he learns new foods and colors, he's also getting nutritious meals made with love.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

