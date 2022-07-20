LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

COMICPALOOZA is by far the largest annual, multi-genre, comic book, science fiction, anime, gaming, and pop-culture convention in the Southern United States, and it returned in force to the George R. Brown Convention Center this past weekend for a weekend of anime, comics, gaming, literature, cosplay and more!

Celebrities and Professionals

One of the great things about Comicpalooza is the opportunity for fans to meet and mingle with their favorite celebrities (from TV, Movies, Comics, Sports, and More) and professionals. Photo ops, autograph sessions, panels, instructionals and even commissioned art were all there for attendees this year. The Congresswoman couldn’t help herself when she got to meet the amazingly talented Robert Patrick and Lance Reddick.

Take a look at more Palooza moments in the gallery below!

COMICPALOOZA 2022: Robert Patrick and Lance Riddick Hit The Annual Event [PICS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com