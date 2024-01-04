‘Confessions Part 2’ Named ‘Best R&B Song In the 21st Century’ By Rolling Stone Magazine

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Another list, another debate.

R&B music in the 21st century has brought us some classics. While the debate around whether the genre is dead has been contested over the last couple of years (and that’s false), the last 24 years have brought us some classics. From traditional and contemporary to Neo Soul & Indy, we have continued to groove, dance, and make love to a sound of music that remains popular music.

Rolling Stone Magazine debuted their latest list, “The 100 Greatest R&B Songs of the 21st Century” and “Confessions Part 2” the 2004 mega-hit from R&B Star Usher topped the list. D’Angelo’s millennium hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” Beyonce’s “Dangerously In Love,” “Be Without You” from Mary J. Blige, and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” round out the top 5.

That’s a hard top 5 to debate but did Rolling Stone get this one, right?

Let us know below and check out the full list here.

Jam to the top ten R&B songs in the 21st Century below

