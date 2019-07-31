CLOSE
Couples We Love: Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Basketball Love Stands The Test Of Time

Posted July 31, 2019

Ayesha and Stephen Curry are constantly making headlines their relationship or their respective carers. Despite the public’s reaction to their union or them personally, the couple are happily celebrating their eighth marriage anniversary. Ayesha took to Instagram to send a loving message to her husband, who constantly comes to her defense when she public isn’t so nice to her.

“Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss,’ she wrote in an lengthy and emotional post. “Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key,” she added.

Couples We Love: Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Basketball Love Stands The Test Of Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

