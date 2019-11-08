CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Creative Class: iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Out For The Culture

Posted November 8, 2019

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

Source: iOne / iOne


Recently, iOne Digital’s brands Hip-Hop Wired, Bossip, NewsOne, MadameNoire, HelloBeautiful, GlobalGrind, Cassius and A Space For Creators cooked up lists creatives and influencers who are using their unique talent to move culture with the Creative Class. A total of 55 men and women were selected for their impressive and inspiring success in entertainment, business, politics, news media, and more.

AT&T’s Dream In Black campaign joined in on the celebration of the launch of the Creative Class at Ponce City Market’s Skyline Park in Atlanta, Georgia. In attendance were iOne President Detavio Samuels and SVP Chief Content Officer Marve Frazier, who addressed the crowd and held a brief Q&A with honorees Tristan Walker, founder of Bevel and Dionna Dorsey, District Clothing entrepreneur.

The activation was also a full-blown party where attending participated in interactive booths including a “photo booth” classroom and caricature portraits by Tony Smith as well as light bites, an open bar, and the vibes presented by DJ Wally Sparks.

A big up goes to AT&T, the honorees, and everyone who showed out. Check out more photos of the festivities below.

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

Source: iOne / iOne

Creative Class: iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Out For The Culture  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

2. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

3. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

4. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

5. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

6. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

7. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

8. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

9. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

10. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 week ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close