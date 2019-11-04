CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Crikey: Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model La’Tecia Thomas

Posted November 4, 2019

Lil Wayne Engaged To Aussie Model La'Tecia Thomas?

Source: Astrida / Splash News


Big up to all our Aussie readers, we know folks don’t really use crikey anymore but please forgive us as we tackle a rumor that Lil Wayne might be dating a countrywoman. It is being alleged that the Young Money honcho is poised to get hitched to curvy Australian-Indian model La’Tecia Thomas but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5 was one of the first outlets to give rise to the theory that Weezy and Thomas were an item.

From Streetz 94.5:

Lil Wayne used to be known for his long-lasting commitment to Dhea Sodana. Dhea was viewed as Tunechi’s life partner for over 10 years before going their different ways early this year.

And that is now a thing of the past as Wayne is now reportedly apparently engaged to a plus-size Instagram model named La’Tecia Thomas.

Again, this is all just a gang of speculation at the moment but since you’re here, peep some visuals of the lovely 29-year-old Aussie beauty La’Tecia Thomas. And if it comes out in the wash that Tunechi and Thomas are set on this path, congrats to the couple!

View this post on Instagram

🔜♍️🎈

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

Photo: Splash News

Crikey: Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model La’Tecia Thomas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Tell me what you’re grateful for today? ★

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Thick thighs for life ✌️

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Here for the journey 💛🔒

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

9.

10.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close