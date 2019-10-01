CLOSE
Dancehall Deejay, ‘Belly’ & ‘Shottas’ Actor Louie Rankin Has Died #LouieRankin

Posted September 30, 2019

Louie Rankin

Source: @louie_rankin / Instagram


The dancehall and acting community lost a beloved figure in Louie Rankin. Rankin, who is best known for roles in the films Shottas and Belly, has reportedly succumbed to injuries he suffered in Ontario, Canada with early accounts stating he was in a car accident.

Rankin played Teddy Bruckshot in Shottas and Ox in Belly, roles that highlighted Rankin’s menacing looks and gravelly patois. Away from acting, Rankin was also a deejay (rapper in dancehall reggae) who scored a massive hit in the 1990s, “Typewriter,” and referred to himself as the “Orginal Don Dada.”

According to what has been posted previously online, Rankin was born St. Thomas, Jamaica, and raised between Rockfort, Warika Hill and East Kingston. He was still active in music and film in the past years according to his Instagram page, and Rankin looked to be well connected in his adopted home of Toronto as evidenced by the outpouring of love via his public Facebook page.

It appears that Rankin was involved in a crash in Melancthon Township, 68 miles west of Toronto, on Highway 89 according to an IHeartRadio report, but details are scant beyond that. His official Twitter page also shared news of the unfortunate passing.

On Twitter, fans are gathered in mourning and tribute to the actor and musician. We’ve captured some of those responses below.

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Louie “OX” Rankin.

Photo: Instagram

Dancehall Deejay, ‘Belly’ & ‘Shottas’ Actor Louie Rankin Has Died #LouieRankin  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

