Dave East’s Fine A** Is Playing Method’s Man Fine A** In ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Hulu’s new series Wu-Tang: An American Saga chronicles the hip-hop legacy of one of rap’s most prolific groups. We’ll get to see Method Man, ODB, The Rza, The Gza, Raekwon and the rest of the legendary crew’s rise to riches story and casting to portray the Shaolin-born clique is pretty on point.

Rapper Dave east was cast to play Method Man in the Hulu original and if you were hype to see the M-e-t-h-o-d Man at the BET Awards, we think you’ll have a grand time watching East play him.

The series also stars Shamiek Moore, Joey Bada$$, Ashton Sanders, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga airs September 4.

