CLOSE
HomeArts & Entertainment

Democrats Rock Kente Cloth On Capitol Hill & Black Twitter Has Questions

Posted 15 hours ago

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST-CONGRESS

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


Ever since people took the streets to protest the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and countless others, we’ve seen A LOT of white people and mainstream brands show their support.

Whether it’s with a black box or a fist in the air or making a large donation to Black organizations, unexpected folks are showing up. But more often than not, this act of solidarity can be met with a lot of side-eye,  especially when folks, such as the NFL that blackballed Colin Kaepernick for taking the very stand they claim to be making now, all of a sudden want to get in formation with “Black Lives Matter.”

Today, the Democrats showed their support with a grand gesture of rocking kente cloth while taking a knee in Capitol Hill.

According to the Hill, Speaker Pelosi, along with about two dozen other lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and California Sen. Kamala Harris, “knelt in the Capitol Visitor Center before holding a press conference to unveil their legislation in response to almost two weeks of nationwide protests over police brutality toward African Americans.”

We are here to honor George Floyd,” Pelosi, rocking a kente cloth mask and scarf, said before the nearly nine-minute moment of silence began.

They kneeled on the ground to mark the amount of time that charged Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin shoved his knee on Floyd’s neck, killing him on Memorial Day.

 

Now, I love this show of support and symbolism, but I have a few questions.

First, why are y’all wearing kente cloth? Yes, the cloth that originated from Ghana and plenty of African-Americans love to rock a kente cloth accessory here and there, but as fashion historian Shelby Ivey Christie pointed out, this traditional cloth shouldn’t be used as a “prop” to alleviate some type of white liberal guilt.

Secondly, do you same Democrats have any plans on passing legislation not just on a federal level, but in your own states to better the lives of Black folks? OK, so, yes, you do have the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, but does it talk about defunding the police, a move many advocates are calling for?

No? OK then.

Obviously, I wasn’t the only one perplexed by this display, because kente cloth was trending on social media. Here’s the best of what Black Twitter had to say:

Democrats Rock Kente Cloth On Capitol Hill & Black Twitter Has Questions  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close