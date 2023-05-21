LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Denny’s is back on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage with the Gospel Explosion!

This year we had uplifting performances from Charles Jenkins, The Williams Brothers, Brian Courtney Wilson, Big Al Cherry, and more! The spirit was in the place and our souls were fed! Check out all the pictures of what we love to call “ship church.”

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! RELATED LINKS: Charles Jenkins Talks New EP “Gospel Music Changed My Life”

Denny’s Presents the Gospel Explosion featuring Charles Jenkins, The Williams Brothers, Brian Courtney Wilson and more! was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com