Denver Nuggets Win Franchise’s 1st-Ever NBA Championship, Twitter Salutes & Awaits Ja Morant’s Punishment

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Last night, the mile-high city squad won its first NBA championship in history after besting the Miami Heat in the Finals.

The series was an interesting one, as the Heat were an eighth seed that surprisingly knocked out the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics but couldn’t win more than one game aginst the Nuggets, who were 16-4 in the postseason.

Leading the way to defeat the Heat 4-1, was Serbian big man Nikola Jokic with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists.

His teammate Jamal Murray, the other half of the tandem, sank 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Jokic won the Final MVP too, and despite also hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, he’s not the most emotional guy. So his reaction to the fanfare was nearly nonexistent, and is more so happy the job is done. Instead, he’s more concerned with going back home to Serbia because he’s got something else important going down– a horse race on Sunday.

“I’m gonna ask Josh [Kroenke] to give me the plane,” Jokic said while on the NBA TV panel postgame. “I’ll put him under the pressure. I don’t feel bad at all.”

In the celebratory media presser, he was asked if he was ready for the parade later this week. To no one’s surprise, he seems more annoyed than excited.

“No. I need to go home,” he said after finding out.

But now that the NBA season is over, fans are already looking forward to what Adam Silver has in store for the 2023-24 campaign. That includes the 2023 NBA draft going down next week. However is that what fans are most looking forward to? Nope. They’re eagerly waiting to learn what Ja Morant‘s punishment will be for brandishing a gun on Instagram Live for the second time after being warned with a slap on the wrist the first time.

“In terms of the timing, we’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information since I was asked about the situation. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision — and I believe the players association agrees with us — that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of this series to announce the results of that investigation,” Silver said on June 3.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the Nuggets making history, the Heat failing and Ja Morant’s pending punishment below.

Denver Nuggets Win Franchise’s 1st-Ever NBA Championship, Twitter Salutes & Awaits Ja Morant’s Punishment was originally published on cassiuslife.com