Did You Know Elvis Presley Was A Music Thief? 10 Times The “King of Rock & Roll” Stole From Black Artists

Elvis Presley’s name has been circulating the news in light of a new musical, drama film debuting this summer simply titled, Elvis. The late, great “King of Rock and Roll” is known most for his signature sound and unforgettable dance moves. However, the Black community recognizes him as a musical thief, stealing from lesser known Blues artists.

The upcoming film Elvis will explore Elvis Presley rise to fame in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. It is set to debut in theaters June 24th.

Presley has had an affinity for Black music and culture since he was born in Tupelo, Mississippi. He grew up on the Black side of town. Presley would later run with the likes of Ike Turner and B.B. King. It is evident that Black musicians greatly influenced him, yet because of his whiteness, doors were opened for him that were not available to Black musicians.

“I always wanted to sing like Billy Kenny of the Ink Spots,” Presley told Jet Magazine in 1957 according to The Daily Beast. “I like that high, smooth style. I never sang like this in my life until I made that first record—‘That’s Alright, Mama.’ I remembered that song because I heard Arthur (Big Boy) Crudup sing it and I thought I would like to try it.”

It is widely known that Presley stole one of his biggest hits, “Hound Dog” from talented, Black vocalist, Big Mama Thornton. Prominent musicians and producers explained their personal encounters with the Rock and Roll star. Some called Presley a friend and even brother, like James Brown. While others referred to him as a crook, who’s entire discography was built off the backs and skills of Black folks.

Legendary producer and musician, Quincy Jones, shared his personal interaction with Presley, which left a bad taste in his mouth.

“No. I wouldn’t work with him,” Jones told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was writing for [orchestra leader] Tommy Dorsey, oh God, back then in the ’50s. And Elvis came in, and Tommy said, ‘I don’t want to play with him.’ He was a racist mother — I’m going to shut up now. But every time I saw Elvis, he was being coached by [“Don’t Be Cruel” songwriter] Otis Blackwell, telling him how to sing.”

Surely, Presley wasn’t the first nor the last White artist to build his fame or legacy at the hands of Black people. There is no real justice the artists he has stolen from can receive now that they are gone. Still, we honor Black Music Month in their memory by highlighting the many artists Elvis Presley stole from throughout his career in the gallery below.

Did You Know Elvis Presley Was A Music Thief? 10 Times The “King of Rock & Roll” Stole From Black Artists was originally published on globalgrind.com