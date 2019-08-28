CLOSE
Diddy Watch: Cassie and Alex Fine Already Have Marriage License

Posted August 28, 2019

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty


Cassie and Alex Fine are wasting no time. Diddy’s ex and her brand new fiance already have their marriage license and it looks like the wedding will be sooner than later.

According to TMZ, the couple obtained their marriage licence in California last week.

At the very latest, Cassie and Alex have 90 days to tie the knot … that’s the expiration date for Cali marriage licenses.

We’re told she’ll be taking his last name and go by Cassie Fine … which has a nice ring to it.

The pregnant “Me & U” singer just revealed she and her personal trainer BF got engaged over the weekend, via a video of the proposal. Cassie captioned it, “My favorite day ever!” and added the date, “8.24” and “#MrsFine.”

Considering the marriage license was obtained before that date and the highly-produced vid, it seems it wasn’t much of a surprise … still beautiful, though. 

Diddy hired Fine to be Cassie’s personal trainer. The Bad Boy mogul congratulated them on their pregnancy announcement, but Fine wasn’t feeling it.

Peep the happy couple’s social media glow up below.

 

Diddy Watch: Cassie and Alex Fine Already Have Marriage License was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Suit

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

@Comptoncowboys @emiliosanchez

A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Letter to Cassie I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you. I promise that you will never be alone. I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship. I promise to always come home with a great attitude and give our children and you undivided attention. I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you. I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day. I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life. ❤️ 📸 @mikemillerphoto

A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on

