HomeNews

DJ Kay Slay Hospitalized With COVID-19, Hip-Hop Community Offers Support

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

DJ KaySlay Album Listening Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


DJ Kay Slay is reportedly hospitalized and battling COVID-19. The Hip-Hop community has been pouring out support for the famed New York City DJ as news of health woes became public.

Infamous music executive Wack 100 took to Instagram reveal that DJ Kay Slay, born Keith Grayson, has actually been hospitalized for two weeks, and was just placed on a ventilator. Wack’s candor, to say the least, has the Hip-Hop world concerned.

“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay It’s not looking good,” wrote Wack 100 on Instagram. “He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting Covid and he’s just be put on a ventilator . Keep him in your prayers Please.”

In the late 90’s and early 2000, Kay Slay aka The Drama King came to fame as a mixtape DJ who had no problem pushing Hip-Hop beefs to the masses. But his Hip-Hop pedigree is much deeper as he is the same graffiti artist known as DEZ who was seen in the seminal Hip-Hop documentary Style Wars.

A whose who of Hip-Hop stars, fans and friends have been offering their support, which you can see in the gallery. Prayers up to Kay Slay, we hope he can make it back to full health.

This story is developing. 

DJ Kay Slay Hospitalized With COVID-19, Hip-Hop Community Offers Support  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close