Dodgers Player Returns To Field For World Series Celebration After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Posted October 28, 2020

World Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Six

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays four games to two, capturing its first World Series championship win in 32 years. However, concerns were raised when a player who just tested positive for COVID-19 joined the on-field celebrations at the conclusion of the series.

Justin Turner, a 35-year-old third baseman for the team, was pulled mid-game after positive results were handed in but he gleefully returned to the field to join his teammates in a raucous, largely maskless celebration run. Naturally, Turner’s positive diagnosis of the coronavirus had many in sports media and outside of the realm criticizing Turner and the Team for allowing such a display amid a nationwide pandemic.

While Turner’s celebration makes sense considering he’s a Long Beach, Calif. native and helped bring the championship to his hometown’s backyard, it was a clear violation of MLB coronavirus protocols.

We’ve got reactions from Twitter to the moment at hand below.

Photo: Getty

Dodgers Player Returns To Field For World Series Celebration After Testing Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

