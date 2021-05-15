HomeNews

Don Lemon Announces End Of 'CNN Tonight' Show, Will Remain With Network

Posted May 15, 2021

Don Lemon has commanded the desk of his weeknight news show CNN Tonight with Don Lemon since 2014, and on Friday (May 14), he announced the show was coming to an end. However, Lemon is not leaving the long-running news network and will announce a new change this coming Monday.

At the end of CNN Tonight‘s Friday episode, Lemon, 55, shared the news with viewers of the upcoming changes.

“So, earlier I told you I had an announcement, and I do. It’s been really, really great. This is the last night that we’ll be CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. So I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, but changes are coming, and I will fill you in,” Lemon said.

The conformed news is that the show will be rebranded as Don Lemon Tonight on Monday (May 17), elevating the host’s name to the top of the bill as it probably should be considering the prominence of the show. Realizing that fans and viewers might think he’s moving on, Lemon shared a video via social media assuring all that he’s intent on remaining with CNN and will give more details in a few days.

Lemon has been with CNN since 2006, after working as an on-air journalist for several television outlets across Birmingham, Ala., Philadelphia, Pa., and St. Louis, Mo. He also worked for NBC News across several of that network’s shows, including Today and NBC Nightly News among them. While working at an NBC affiliate in Chicago as a local news co-anchor, Lemon won three Emmys during that time.

Reaction to the news on Twitter has been both filled with praise, and some criticism from the “fake news” crew. We’ve got the tweets from all sides listed out below.

Don Lemon Announces End Of ‘CNN Tonight’ Show, Will Remain With Network  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

