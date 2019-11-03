CLOSE
Donald Trump Booed Relentlessly At UFC 244, Those Are The Facts #TrumpBooedAgain

Posted November 3, 2019

Trump at UFC 244

Source: Splash / Splash News


Donald Trump got booed, again. The Cheeto in Chief hit up UFC 244, in NYC’s Madison Square Garden, and as expected people let Putin’s Puppet know how they felt about him.

So if you’re down with the clique that actually cheered the racist President, as some reports say, we’re just going to assume you’re the Ops. But said cheers were mostly drowned out by the boos—those are the facts.

Anyway, UFC 244 featured The Rock presenting “BMF” (Baddest Motherf*cker) belt to Jorge Masvidal, who faded Nate Diaz (doctors stopped the fight in the 3rd).

But more importantly, peep the well-deserved Trump slander below.

Donald Trump Booed Relentlessly At UFC 244, Those Are The Facts #TrumpBooedAgain

