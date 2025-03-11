Donald Trump & His MAGA Loyalist Rally Behind Elon Musk’s Tesla Slumping, X Celebrates The Company’s Current Downfall

“I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American,” Trump wrote in a post published early Tuesday morning on Truth Social.

Trump said “radical left lunatics” are “illegally and collusively” boycotting Tesla, which the president described as one of the best automakers in the world. This action, Trump said, was meant as an attack on Musk and what he stands for.