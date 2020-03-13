CLOSE
Donald Trump Tweets About Coronavirus & Throws Shade At Obama

Posted March 13, 2020

President Trump ,for the first time ever we can say he has been a bit silent on social media drama. After a very hectic 48 hours we have found out a handful of public figures that tested positive of the virus such as, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert.

Trump took to Twitter to rest assure you he is doing everything in his power to blow past this deadly virus. In the midst of his message he got to his usual ways and pulled his twitter fingers out throwing shade at Obama. Stated that Obama attempt to stop the Swine Flu in 2009 was a “full scale disaster”. Check the Tweets out yourself below.

