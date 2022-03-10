HomeNews

Don’t F*ck With Plantains: Nutritionist Gets Fried On Twitter For Unsolicited Fried Plantains Calorie Count

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Mexican fried bananas

Source: Sergio Amiti / Getty


Social media etiquette isn’t the same as real-world etiquette, which is generally about politeness, decorum and general manners. Social media etiquette is more or less about what not to do unless you want to get yourself dragged.

For example, you just don’t use your Instagram account to come for popular African and Caribbean dishes out of nowhere unless you’re looking to catch the wrath of Black Twitter. You just don’t.

Nutritionist Bryanne Hackman found this out the hard way when she decided to share information nobody asked for about the calorie count in fried plantains.

“As much as I don’t like to admit this, fried plantains have calories,” she wrote in her no-sh**-Sherlock-style revalation. “Looks can be deceiving but portion sizes always tell the truth,” she said, adding that even a small portion of the African dish can run you 1,017 calories.

The popular reaction on Black Twitter can be summarized in two words: Say less.

 

After catching all the backlash for her unsolicited calorie counting, Hackman promptly got back on the Gram to explain that she didn’t post a plantain diss song, she was just trying to teach people about “weight management” and whatnot.

“Friends, plantain is my favorite food, and as I said in the clip, you don’t have to cut it out,” she said. “But if your goal is weight management or a healthy lifestyle, just manage the portion. You can also bake, boil, or use less oil.”

Yeah, yeah, we know. It’s just—you loud, sis’. Calm down. You ain’t got to count everything. 

See more reactions in the gallery.

Don’t F*ck With Plantains: Nutritionist Gets Fried On Twitter For Unsolicited Fried Plantains Calorie Count  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close