Down In The Valley: Which Man Of P-Valley Are You Taking To The Pynk?

Posted 24 hours ago

Summer Of OWN Essence Fest Cocktail Party

Source: Peter Forest / Getty

P-Valley is already one of our favorite new TV shows of 2020. Based after Katori Hall‘s stageplay of the same name, the Starz series follows the lives of the workers of the Pynk, a strip club located in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. Now, plenty of cities can lay claim to strip club culture being chief among the reasons you visit – but the Pynk may have one thing over them and that … is the brothas.

From ex-Chicago Bear turned actor Thomas Q. Jones as Mane, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil Murda and the guy Drake thinks he looks like in The Haves & The Have Not‘s Tyler Lepley, there’s more than just the ladies to look at when it comes to our new guilty pleasure.

So which fella are you taking down in the Valley where the girls get naked? Peep the gallery for more.

Down In The Valley: Which Man Of P-Valley Are You Taking To The Pynk?

1. Tyler Lepley

Get me lit 😋

5. J. Alphonse Nicholson

10. Thomas Q. Jones

✊🏿🖤💪🏿

Grindmode... 💰

Photos
Close