Drake’s New “Tootsie Slide” Quarantine-Themed Video Will Make You Feel A Bit Poor

Posted 9 hours ago

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 10, 2020

Source: TM/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


With the U.S.-Canada border closed off due to the coronavirus and COVID-19 spread, our neighbors to the north are doing their best with our new global reality. In the meantime, Drake unveiled a video “Tootsie Slide” that not only might spark a new dance craze but shows off just how paid the 6 God really is.

The track “Tootsie Slide” is named after Atlanta social media star Tootsie, who is seen dancing with his pals on TikTok to the track as Drake rattles off instructions. While it isn’t quite like instructional dance tracks like the “Cha-Cha Slide” or other BBQ and party favorites,, once you hear the hook and the step-by-step breakdown, it won’t be long before its buried in your head.

The video opens up with a chilling shot of the empty streets of Toronto at night, with all the shuttered businesses and lack of people walking about somewhat mirroring our current landscape in the states. The clip then moves to Drake, decked out with Nike gloves, a face mask, and a very fire camo bomber while bringing viewers into his lavish mansion that has been nicknamed “The Embassy” for good reason.

Drizzy’s take on Tootsie’s dance is simple enough to follow along with and the track itself is typical stunt talk from the OVO honcho that we’ve heard in times past. The clip ends with Drake retreating to his rooftop where he sets off an over-the-top display of fireworks via remote control.

We’ve scoured Twitter for reactions to Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” video, which are posted below.

Photo: Getty

