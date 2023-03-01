Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together

Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman, are officially ending their marriage after nine years together.
Pittman, 37, confirmed the news to PEOPLE, noting the decision was amicable.
“Love is a beautiful thing,” Pittman, 37, said in a statement. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”
Here’s what we know so far about the couple’s sudden split.
1. Pittman filed for the divorce last week
According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Pittman filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Atlanta star on Feb. 23. In the petition, Pittman claimed that there was “no chance or hope of reconciliation” between him and Sidora.
The couple jumped the broom in August 2014 and welcomed their son Machai a year later. The soon-to-be former spouses also share a daughter named Aniya, who they welcomed in 2018.
Sidora also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.
2. The couple's martial woes were documented on 'The Real Housewives'
The couple’s marital troubles were heavily documented on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
In 2022, Sidora accused Pittman of cheating when she discovered a suspicious text message between him and his female assistant.
“Finding out my husband was getting close with his assistant was really hard for me,” she said on the show. “I packed up my kids and we went to Chicago. I literally ran away from home.”
Sidora also said she wanted Pittman to “respect the relationship.”
3. Before the split, Sidora wanted to work on her marriage with Pittman
In June, Sidora, 37, said she was committed to building her marriage back up with Pittman, despite their marital woes.
“I thought it was like Cinderella, like a happily ever after, and so we thought that’s what it was going to be,” the reality TV star told BET during an interview. “My parents, who have been married for like 60 years, made it look so easy. I’m in a situation where we have children, we’re moving to a new city — life is happening, and people are growing as well as changing.”
The former Disney star continued: “It’s hard because sometimes you’re like, do I need to stay in this marriage, or am I better off by myself? Then I think to myself, when two people commit and you keep committing to each other, what can we do to fix this? You’re switching counselors to find the right one — but we’re committed, and I think that’s what keeps people together.”