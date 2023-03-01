Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman, are officially ending their marriage after nine years together.

Pittman, 37, confirmed the news to PEOPLE, noting the decision was amicable.

“Love is a beautiful thing,” Pittman, 37, said in a statement. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Here’s what we know so far about the couple’s sudden split.