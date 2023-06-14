Dwyane Wade Reveals Comment He Made That Forced Gabrielle Union To Go 50/50, Twitter Reacts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Only this time, it’s got nothing to do with sports but is thanks to his latest episode of his YouTube show Club Shay Shay featuring future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.

The two former athletes chopped it up about the competitive nature of playing professionally and eventually landed on a topic steadily on the timeline: going 50/50 in a relationship.

In May, Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, revealed in an interview with Noah Callahan-Bever on his Bloomberg Originals series Idea Generation that she splits bills with Wade.

“In this household, we split everything 50/50,” she explains. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back that’s like, ‘You better work! You’re going to sleep in? Somebody might not eat.’ It’s hard. It’s hard to let that go, so I’m working on it.”

Now we finally know Wade, reportedly worth over $100 million, made a comment to Union that initiated her goal of splitting everything going forward.

“I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said, ‘You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,’” he said. “So when we moved to LA, my wife said, ‘I got half on it you will never say ‘my house’ again — you can say that in the arena.’”

Wade further explains that they individually financially assist their respective families, like parents and siblings. But anything like vacations or their daughter’s needs gets split down the middle.

