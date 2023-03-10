Eagles Give CB Darius Slay Permission to Seek Trade; Fans React

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After a phenomenal season, the Philadelphia Eagles are back to basics as they try to figure out who will be apart of the team ahead of next years season. With a plethora of Eagles becoming free agents, contract extensions, and possible player retirements, the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to figure out as they understand they cannot retain everybody from the previous years’ team.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, is playing on his final year of his 3-year deal, but is skeptical of his tenure in Philadelphia, as the Eagles gave his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, permission to seek a trade. Sources say Slay did not request to be traded, however with a shortage of funds, the Eagles are uncertain if they have the money to pay him, along with many other players, what’s remaining of their contract. However, the Eagles are reluctant in giving such permission and would like to work out a deal where Slay stays with the team.

“Of course I want an extension with the Eagles. I love the Eagles. They took another chance on me trading for me, and I panned out very well of course. But yeah, I love that money, so of course I’m going to be talking about it this offseason,” Slay said recently on a podcast. “That’s everyone, that’s what we all do when we’ve got one year left on our deal. We try to get the extension because it makes the cap low and then you get to start building around the team because once you’re cap’s too high, you can’t add more players — I’m sure they probably want to get it down, and the best way to get it down is to give me some money.” Slay said.

Darius Slay turned 32 years old New Years’ Day and is still producing incredible performances. Slay’s contributions to the teams defense were irreplaceable. Placing in the top 10 in the NFL in interceptions, he helped the team to the lead the league in defensive efficiency rating an NFL best 14-3 record, and a trip to the NFL Championship game.

Many fans feel like Darius Slay is a vital compenent to the teams success and the roster would take a huge hit by letting him go.

