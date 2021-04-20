Emotions Are High After Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty On All Counts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hours ago, the verdict for thetrial came down. Chauvin, the ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, was found guilty on all counts. Emotions following the landmark verdict are high as the world takes to social media to celebrate a major step in the direction of justice, which begins with accountability.

The verdict spawned emotional reactions from political figures like President Obama, celebrities like Oprah and the Black community. Keep scrolling to read their heartfelt reactions.

