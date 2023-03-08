ESPN to broadcast an NBA game with an all-female cast

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans game Wednesday will be produced by an all-female team.

The game’s announcers are Beth Mowins and Doris Burke. On International Women’s Day, there will be more than 70 women covering the pregame and the game. Many positions will be filled by them, including those of analysts, commentators, producers, directors, graphic designers, statisticians, and social media managers. They aim to serve as an example for the future generation of female entrepreneurs.

Alongside Mowins and Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth will be the games sideline reporter. In addition, a pregame discussion will include WNBA star and commentator Chiney Ogwumike, journalist Ramona Shelburne, and WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon and Monica McNutt will also partake.