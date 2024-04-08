100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Every WNBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick

Being selected as the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft is a significant milestone that signifies not only exceptional talent but also immense potential and promise in the world of women’s basketball.

Being chosen first overall brings with it a sense of recognition, validation, and respect from peers, fans, and the broader basketball community. It also opens doors to various opportunities, including lucrative contracts, endorsement deals, and increased media exposure.

Players chosen as the top pick in the draft are often seen as future stars of the league, with high expectations placed upon them to lead their teams to success both on and off the court.

Take a look at the list below and see how many first overall WNBA Draft picks you recognize!

The post Every WNBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

