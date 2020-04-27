CLOSE
HomeNews

Ex-Naughty Dog Employee Allegedly Leaks “The Last of Us Part II’ Key Plot Details, Gamers React

Posted April 27, 2020

Ex-Naughty Dog Employee Allegedly Leaks 'The Last of Us Part II Cutscenes

Source: PlayStation / Naughty Dog


Naughty Dog and PlayStation are currently wishing they could hit the reset button in 2020 right now.

PlayStation’s highly-anticipated exclusive title, The Last of Us Part II, had its wig pushed back indefinitely thanks to the coronavirus, but little did the studio behind the game know that would be the least of its worries. A significant leak has hit the web revealing major plot details and pivotal cutscenes that basically spoiling the game. If you’re wondering about the authenticity of the videos, the voice work, and character models, all but confirm the videos are indeed real.

Sony and Naughty Dog have not confirmed the authenticity of the leaked material. However, they have been working rapidly to remove videos from Youtube where the video originated from and Reddit threads but can still be found on gaming forums like ResetEra.

Allegedly, word on the Twitter streets is that a disgruntled ex-Naughty Dog employee is behind the leaks. That would make sense due to what hit the web.

The Last of Us Part II was first unveiled back in December 2016 and then showed off in during a preview event back in September. The game was initially slated to be released in February 2020, then it was delayed to May 2020 before eventually being Sony, and Naughty Dog announced the game was being shelved indefinitely.

With this recent turn of events, who knows, maybe Naughty Dog and Sony will decide to release the game now due to the leak. Developers are working hard as we speak to finalize the game.

Of course, the video game world is reacting to the massive leak. A lot of fans of the franchise were left disappointed by what they saw and are glad they didn’t spend money on the game…yet. You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: PlayStation / Naughty Dog

Ex-Naughty Dog Employee Allegedly Leaks “The Last of Us Part II’ Key Plot Details, Gamers React  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 week ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close