Exclusive: Ghetto Film School Talks Representing Filmmakers Of Color In Red Bull’s ‘Establishing Shot’ Program

With the meteoric rise of recent filmmaking faves like Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Jordan Peele within the past five years alone, it’s easy to see how influential it can be when melanated faces take over Hollywood.

That’s why we’ll always be in adamant support of putting on the Spike Lees of tomorrow, and it seems like Red Bull feels the same way with the launch of their new initiative, ESTABLISHING SHOT.





Much like Desmond Levi Jackson, who directed the short film previewed above titled United In Grief, Red Bull selected a handful of filmmakers for the concurrent launch of Season 1 and Season 2 for ESTABLISHING SHOT that each could tell captivating stories from various cultural point of views. While the first season carried a more loose theme, the second season saw the artists in residency creating short films inspired by RB’s annual long-running “Dance Your Style” competition.

More on what to expect from ESTABLISHING SHOT so far, via Red Bull:

“Season one saw filmmakers following stories such as the DIY Philadelphia skate scene, a sci-fi trip through the history of breaking (also known as breakdancing), time-traveling through dance cultures across the world, the creative process of Red Bull Records artist Peter $un, and Red Bull Cliff Diving with athlete Ellie Smart.

In Season two, filmmakers explored the world of Red Bull Dance Your Style, documenting participating dancers and the history and culture of their chosen dance style. The Red Bull Dance Network/team exists to give dancers ‘wiiings’ and provide them with national and global opportunities to perform and compete.”

It all was made possible thanks to a collaboration with the long-running Ghetto Film School. Established back in 2000, the GFS Roster does its best to educate, develop and ultimately introduce the next generation of storytellers from our culture. Over 8,000 individuals between the ages of 14 to 34 can already attest to that.

Contestants from both seasons did their thing, and it was our pleasure to speak with Lexx Truss, Nico Swan and Sultan Ali from S1, in addition to Victoria Torres and the aforementioned Jackson from S2.

All content creators of color, we asked them to individually answer one simple question:

Keep scrolling to see how each of them answered the above question, and click here to watch both seasons of Ghetto Film School Roster x Red Bull ‘ESTABLISHING SHOT’:

