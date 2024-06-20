Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Willie Mays, often regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, passed away on Tuesday. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Mays died of Heart Failure.

Michael Mays, Willie’s son said in a statement released by the Giants, saying ““My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” said Michael Mays. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

Known as the “Say Hey Kid,” Mays, started his pro Baseball career with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues in 1948 while in High School. In 1950, Mays signed with the New York Giants (now San Francisco Giants) and made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 1951. Mays would win the Rookie of the Year Award and help his team win the National League pennant. Mays would amass 660 home runs, 3,283 hits, and 1,903 runs batted in (RBIs). His combination of speed, power, and batting skill earned him two National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards and 24 All-Star selections.

One of the biggest moments of his career and baseball history is “The Catch,” a spectacular over-the-shoulder grab Mays made during Game 1 of the 1954 World Series versus the Cleveland Indians. This remarkable play exemplified Mays’ defensive prowess and remains a highlight in baseball lore.

Mays was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979. His number 24 jersey has been retired by the San Francisco Giants. In most lists, Mays ranks only behind Babe Ruth as the greatest Baseball Player of all time.

Mays was 93 years old.

2. Angela Bofill

3. Enchanting Source:Getty It was reported that she was in critical condition from a suspected overdose that led to her untimely passing.

4. Chet Walker In 1969, Walker was traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he was a key player, leading the team in scoring and helping them reach the playoffs multiple times. Walker was a 7× NBA All-Star. Walker was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Induction in 2012.

5. Chuck Roberts Known as the “Voice of House,” House Music Legend Chuck Roberts reportedly of Cancer. He was 66 years old

6. Mark Ross a.k.a. Brother Marquis Source:Getty Hip-Hop is mourning the loss of another OG in the game, as iconic rap group 2 Live Crew confirmed the passing of member Mark Ross a.k.a. Brother Marquis. The rapper passed away on Monday, June 3, according to a post on the group’s official social media account. The caption simply states that Ross “has went to the upper room.” Although not an original member of the crew, Brother Marquis helped cement the group’s place in hip-hop infamy, along with DJ Mr. Mixx, the late Fresh Kid Ice, and Luke “Skyywalker” Campbell.

8. Marian Robinson Marian Robinson, the mother of former First Lady, Michelle Obama has passed away. In a social media post announcing the passing, Michelle Obama said “My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today” which included a statement from the family.

9. Drew Gordon Source:Getty The former NBA player and brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon was killed in a car accident in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, May 30th. He was 33 years old.

10. Reverend William A. Lawson The official Instagram Page for Wheeler Church said the following: “It is with both inexpressible sorrow and overwhelming gratitude that we announce the passing of our Founding Pastor, Reverend William A. Lawson on May 14, 2024. He has completed his time of service here on earth and is now enjoying eternal rest. In his nearly 96 years, Reverend Lawson has served as husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, as well as preacher, professor, and civil rights leader. But whatever title you may have used to describe him, it has been said many times that Reverend Bill Lawson was ‘Houston’s Pastor.’”

11. Archie Cooley Source:Getty Cooley was known as the “The Gunslinger” and during his time at Mississippi Valley State introduced his innovative “Satellite Express” offense. The offense featured a no-huddle look with five wide receivers and showcased quarterback Willie Totten and Rice. Rice would go on to a stellar career with the San Francisco 49ers, election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is considered one of the greatest receivers in the history of the NFL. Cooley was born in Sumrall and raised in Laurel where he attended Oak Park High School. Cooley played for Jackson State from 1959-61 and was captain of the team. He started at linebacker and center for coach John Merritt. Cooley graduated in 1962.

12. U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. Source:Getty U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., the Congressman from New Jersey who represented the Garden State on Capitol Hill for a dozen years, has died. He was 65.

13. William Strickland Civil rights activist William Strickland died April 10 at the age of 87, according to AP. William Strickland was an avid supporter of the Black Power movement and worked with many leaders of the Black community in the 1960s. AP confirmed Stickland’s death through family. William Strickland found his civil rights calling while in high school in Massachusetts after becoming inspired by the writings of James Baldwin and Richard Wright. In the early 1960s, Strickland joined the Boston chapter of the Northern Student Movement and participated in protests throughout the South. In 1963, he was promoted to director of the organization and began working alongside prominent leaders like Malcolm X and others in New York, focusing on civil rights issues such as strikes, school boycotts, police brutality as well as rent increases. “He made incredible contributions to the Black freedom movement that haven’t really been appreciated,” Peter Blackmer, an assistant professor of Africology and African American Studies at Eastern Michigan University, told AP. “His contention was that civil rights wasn’t a sufficient framework for challenging the systems that were behind the oppression of Black communities throughout the diaspora.” In 1969, after MLK was assassinated, Strickland co-founded the Institute of the Black World. The organization was a think tank for Black intellectuals. He would spend his later years teaching political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

14. Chance Perdomo Source:Getty Actor Chance Perdomo who was known for his role in the new Amazon show “Gen V” has died following a motorcycle crash, according to AP. The young actor was 27 years old. “On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” a publicist said to AP in a statement Saturday evening. According to the family publicist, no one else was injured in the motorcycle crash but no details about the incident have yet been released. Chance Perdomo was also widely known for his role in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” where he played the role of Ambrose Spellman. Perdomo starred in 36 episodes, which spanned over 4 seasons. In 2023, Perdomo starred in his most popular role as Andre Anderson in The Boys spinoff series Gen V. The show follows a group of young superheroes who must navigate their college experience while being controlled by an evil corporation called Vought. The show was a hit success for Amazon Prime. Following Chance Perdomo his representatives also released a heartfelt statement offering condolences to the family and asking for fans to respect the family’s privacy during these difficult times. “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” the statement read. “We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.” The producers of the show shared their love for Perdomo’s family on social. “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” the statement said. “For those of us knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, loving person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the lost of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.” Amazon MGM Studios also shared statements remembering Perdomo. “The entire GEN V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo,” Amazon said. “Amazon MGM Studios and Song Picture Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who love him at this difficult time.”

15. Mandisa Source:Getty Former American Idol alum and Christian singer Mandisa has died. She was 47 years old. Known for her powerhouse voice, Mandisa began her singing career at an early age as a member of the Fisk Jubilee Singers while she attended Fisk University. After competing in season 5 of American Idol where she finished in the Top 10, Mandisa went on to release her first album, True Beauty, in 2007. As a Grammy winner and two-time K-LOVE Fan Award winner, some of her most notable music collaborations have included songs with Kirk Franklin, TobyMac and Matthew West. At this time, Mandisa cause of death is unknown.

16. Rico Wade Rapper Killer Mike spoke on the passing of Wade on social media, saying “I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll. This is a part of the journey. You told me “It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey.” The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey with U. Like U say tho Umma “Stay Down on it”……we all are.”

17. Faith Ringgold Source:Getty Award-winning author and artist Faith Ringgold died on April 12 at the age of 93. Her death was confirmed by her assistant Grace Matthews, who said Ringgold died at her home in Englewood, New Jersey . Ringgold was a true pioneer for Black women in the art world. In 1971 she founded the ‘Where We At’ artists collective for Black women. She also turned to social activism, protesting American museums for the lack of representation of Black female artists.

18. O.J. Simpson Source:Getty O.J. Simpson passed away from cancer at the age of 76

19. DJ Mister Cee Source:Getty Born in Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, in the late 80’s Mister Cee came to fame as Big Daddy Kane’s DJ, who he met while in high school. As part of the Juice Crew, Cee was there on Kane’s seminal debut album Long Live The Kane, featuring on a song called “Mister Cee’s Master Plan” with his expert cutting and scratching throughout the album. But perhaps even more notable is that Cee is credited with discovering late, great rapper the Notorious B.I.G. Cee was among the first to co-sign the then local rap phenom before appearing in The Source magazine’s Unsigned Hype section.

20. Vontae Davis Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead in a Florida home at the age of 35. A death investigation is underway. According to property records, the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is Davis’ grandmother. Police said that a male was found deceased at the home and that no foul play was involved.

21. Saxophonist Casey Benjamin Casey Benjamin, the renowned saxophonist and founding member of the Robert Glasper Experiment, has passed away at the age of 46. There are currently no details regarding the cause of his death. Casey Benjamin was born in 1978. He grew up in the vibrant neighborhood of South Jamaica in Queens, New York. Introduced to the saxophone at the age of eight, he honed his skills at the esteemed Harlem School of the Arts. Later, he continued his musical education at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, the alma mater of notable artists such as Jennifer Aniston, Al Pacino, and Nicki Minaj.

22. Sarah-Ann Shaw, advocate-journalist who broke barriers at WBZ, dies at 90 Source:Getty Sarah-Ann Shaw, a pioneering journalist who made history as the first Black woman TV report in Boston, died on March 21. She was 90. CBS News, the parent company of its affiliate WBZ-TV network in Boston for which Shaw worked for more than three decades, confirmed her death in a news article.

23. Louis Gossett, Jr Gossett, Jr became the first Black actor to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

24. Dorie Ladner Source:Getty Dorie Ann Ladner, a civil rights activist described by the New York Times as being “unsung” despite her significant accomplishments as an organizer, died on March 11. Ladner was 81 years old. Ladner’s cause of death was confirmed by her younger sister, Joyce, who is also a civil rights icon, as being due to complications from Covid-19. Dorie Ann Ladner is pictured to the right of her sister, Joyce.

25. Gylan Kain Gylan Kain, a founding member of the famed spoken word group The Last Poets, died in February. The death was only made public in March after Kain’s family did not initially release details. The New York Times reported that Kain died in the city of Lelystad in the Netherlands while at a nursing home. According to Kain’s son, Rufus Kain, his father passed away from heart disease.

26. Jessica Pettway Source:Instagram Long-time beauty and hair influencer Jessica Pettway. According to Jessica’s family, the social media starlet has died. The devastating news comes after a surprising cervical cancer diagnosis and public battle with the disease. According to the YouTuber, after being misdiagnosed with fibroids, a doctor told her she had stage 3 cervical cancer. Jessica leaves behind a husband and two beautiful daughters. “Being told I have cancer didn’t devastate me,” she said in an Instagram post at the time. “It was the reaction of those close to me. I knew that God is my healer and that no weapon formed against me, not even cancer, would prosper. I knew that I am more than a conqueror and that I will get through this.” influencer jessica pettway,jessica pettway

27. Sandra Crouch Source:Getty Sandra Crouch, Grammy-winning gospel artist, preacher, and the twin sister of late gospel great Andraé Crouch, has passed away at the age of 81. As reported by the Journal of Gospel Music, Crouch transitioned on March 17, 2024. Her death was confirmed on the Facebook page of New Christ Memorial Church in California, where she served as Senior Pastor.

28. Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Source:Getty Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker, a member of R&B/funk group The Gap Band, has passed away at the age of 60. The musician and dancer died in an Ohio hospital on March 4 of complications from a recent neck surgery, according to his brother, Dr. Eric Walker. A memorial service will take place later this week in his hometown of Chicago.

29. Bo$$ Boss, stylized Bo$$, was the very first female rap act signed to Def Jam, with her debut album, Born Gangstaz, released in 1993. The lead single—the Def Jef produced “Deeper”—was a no. 1 hit on the rap charts. Her gruff style and hardcore delivery, along with beats provided by Erick Sermon, T-Ray, MC Serch, and the late Jam Master Jay, amongst others, quickly made her a fan favorite, but a proper follow-up album never materialized. Although tabbed as a West Coast rapper, she was born in Detroit. Moving to Los Angeles after high school, she was discovered by DJ Quik, who put her on a track with AMG. Word is it got the attention of Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons, who inked her to the label’s fledgling Def Jam West imprint—but those in the know say Tracy Waples (an executive producer on the album) is who pushed for her signing.

30. Naomi Ruth Barber King The sister-in-law of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was considered the matriarch of the family and was also a civil rights activist.

31. Janice Burgess The creator of ‘The Backyardigans’ Children’s Show

32. Wrestler Michael Jones Best known to Wrestling Fans as Virgil, the handler of the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase, Vincent, & Soul Train Jones

33. Eric Mays Source:Getty The beloved and outspoken councilman was best known unwavering passion for politics and viral quotes and court moments (i.e. “Point of Order!”). His contributions, impact, and energy will be missed by many.

34. Robert Reid Robert Reid, the former NBA star who played 10 seasons with the Houston Rockets and helped take the franchise to its first two NBA Finals, passed away on Monday following a battle with cancer. He was 68 years old. The news was confirmed online on Tuesday by Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. “It is with great sorrow that my family and I received the news of the passing of Rockets legend, Robert Reid,” Fertitta wrote in a Twitter post. “I have had the privilege of knowing Robert for over 40 years, and his presence always brought joy and positivity to any room he entered. I will never forget watching the Rockets teams he was a part of in the ’80s compete in the Finals and the love he had for the game. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Diana, and all those who held him dear. Robert’s absence will be deeply felt, and he will be fondly remembered.”

35. Herbert Wigwe Source:Getty Herbert Wigwe, a major bank executive in Africa, died on Feb. 9 in a helicopter accident in California. He was just 58 years old. The CEO of Access Bank, a top-ranked Nigerian-based financial institution, died in the crash along with his wife, son, the former group chairman of the Nigeria Stock Exchange and both pilots, CNN reported. Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State in Nigeria, eulogized Wigwe in a social media post. “The tragic incident is painful and heart-wrenching, and we pray for God’s abiding comfort in this profoundly difficult time,” Obaseki wrote. “Wigwe was a colossus in Nigeria’s financial sector, leading Access Bank to become an international brand that placed Nigeria on the global map of first-class financial services.”

36. Hydeia Broadbent HIV/Aids Activist

37. Snoop Dogg’s Brother, Bing Worthington

38. Henry Fambrough Source:Getty From the Associated Press: Henry Fambrough, the last surviving original member of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, whose hits included “It’s a Shame,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “The Rubberband Man,” died Wednesday, a spokesperson for the group said. He was 85. Fambrough died peacefully of natural causes in his northern Virginia home, spokesperson Tanisha Jackson said in a statement. Fambrough died on Feb. 7

39. Richard Caster Source:Getty Richard Caster, a former HBCU football star who went on to play more than a dozen years as a professional football player in the NFL, died on Feb. 2 at 75.

40. Earl Cureton Source:Getty Earl Cureton, a basketball star who won two NBA championships, died on Feb. 4.

41. Michael Watford Michael Watford, a church-trained club singer whose baritone boomed over the world’s dance floors for much of the early 1990s, and in the process helped birth a subgenre of club music known as gospel house, died on Jan. 26 in Newark. He was 64. His cousin Lorie Watford said the cause of his death, in a hospital, was dementia. Mr. Watford’s signature hit was “So Into You,” a jubilant ditty that paired his romantic, yearning vocal, inspired by Luther Vandross, with insistent strings, a lush piano line, and frequent handclaps and drum rolls. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard dance chart in April 1994, only to be replaced a week later by Barbara Tucker’s “Beautiful People” — on which Mr. Watford provided backing vocals.

42. Clyde Taylor Clyde Taylor, a “leading figure in the field of Black studies in the 1970s” who “identified work by Black filmmakers as worthy of serious intellectual attention,” died on Jan. 24 at 92, the New York Times reported.

43. Hage Geingob Source:Getty Hage Geingob, the president of the African nation Namibia, died on Feb 5. He was 82.

44. Aston “Family Man” Barrett Source:Getty Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the former bassist for legendary reggae group Bob Marley & The Wailers, died on Feb. 3. He was 77.

45. Carl Weathers Source:Getty The Family said in a statement that Weathers “died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

46. Radio Host Joe Madison Source:Getty Madison was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009. It went into remission following treatment. But he announced in December that the cancer had returned last year.

47. Hinton Battle Source:Getty Broadway star Hinton Battle died Tuesday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Hollywood Reporter. The Tony-winning performer died at 67 after battling an undisclosed illness, which the family intends to keep private.

48. Dexter King Source:Getty Dexter Scott King. The youngest son of the late great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and equally missed Coretta Scott King, Dexter reportedly succumbed to an extensive battle with prostate cancer today (January 22). He was 62 years old.

49. Marlena Shaw

50. Reggie Wells via PEOPLE: “On Jan. 9, the local publication revealed that Wells — who worked with Oprah Winfrey for 30 years, among other A-list stars such as Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, Michelle Obama, Diahann Carroll and Halle Berry — died in Baltimore, his hometown, “after [battling] a long illness.” He was 76. Before becoming the makeup artist he was known to be, Wells graduated from Baltimore City College and Maryland Institute College of Art and became a city art teacher, according to the Banner.”

51. Jerry Wade aka “The Ultimate Loverman” Source:n/a Indianapolis disc jockey Jerry Wade, host of WTLC’s The Quiet Storm with The Loverman Jerry Wade for over 40 years, died at the age 61. his death was confirmed by family on Monday, January 8, 2024. via WTLC: “While on the air, Jerry was ‘Mr. Loverman,’ a charismatic, deep voiced, radio disc-jockey, gracing the airwaves Sunday through Thursday with ‘sexiest show in the city.’ But off-air, Jerry made everyone else feel like they were the super star. ‘The Loverman’ was the personality, but if there he had an alter-ego it was just ‘Jerry.’ An ego-less man who loved Indianapolis and wanted to see people smile. What most listeners didn’t know, was Jerry’s giving heart. Jerry was also the Executive Director of ‘Quality of Life,’ an Adult Day Center on the east side of Indianapolis. If that wasn’t enough Jerry was also a entrepreneur, as the owner of several salons known as ‘Hot Cuts’ and of course ‘Jerry Wade Live’ his mobile DJ service. And a real life ‘Hitch’ as through his date coach services he connected and reconnected countless relationship.”

52. Josephine Wright The The 94-year-old Hilton Head Island woman gained viral appeal in her legal battle to keep hold of her family’s ancestral land. She passed away on January 7 “surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers” as per CNN. More via CNN: “Wright remained committed to protecting her property, filing multiple counterclaims, accusing the developer of harassing her and trashing her property. ‘I want to be left alone,’ Wright told CNN in July. ‘I want to live on my property like I have always in peace and quiet.’ Media mogul Tyler Perry, who had been a fierce champion of Wright in her fight against developers, said he was ‘heartbroken’ to learn of her death in a tribute on Instagram. ‘Ms. Josephine Wright, even though we spoke by phone, I was so looking forward to meeting you in person next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans,’ Perry said.”