Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

The sorority has over 85,000 members with

500 chapters in the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany and Korea.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young women: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure.

Motto: “Greater Service, Greater Progress”

Colors: Royal Blue and Gold

Symbol: The Poodle

