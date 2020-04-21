CLOSE
HomeNews

Fans Take To Twitter To Honor Prince On 4th Anniversary Of Passing #RIPPrince

Posted 9 hours ago

2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Show

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty


When news that the late, great Prince transitioned four years ago, music fans from around the world were joined in mourning the loss. Today, fans of the legendary Minneapolis star are taking to Twitter to celebrate Prince’s life and legacy on the fourth anniversary of his passing.

Prince Rogers Nelson was born June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minn. to parents who were both musicians themselves. The multi-sport high school athlete crossed paths with producer and songwriter Jimmy Jam in the early 1970s ahead of embarking on a stellar solo career in the latter part of the decade. Over the course of his career, Prince released well over three dozen studio albums, just over a dozen EPs, and several other releases.

With several awards, including a handful of Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, the honors Prince has garnered over the years honor the legendary feats he was able to achieve in his lifetime.

On Twitter, the outpouring of love and admiration for Prince is well-deserved, and we’ve captured some of the best responses below.

Photo: Getty

Fans Take To Twitter To Honor Prince On 4th Anniversary Of Passing #RIPPrince  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close