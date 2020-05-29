CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

FASHION FILES: 10 Times John Boyega Was Our Yoruba Bae

Posted 15 hours ago

''Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'' European Film Premiere In London

Source: NurPhoto / Getty


When I saw John Boyega’s name trending on Twitter, I got scared.

In these times, you never know what’s going on, but when I clicked on his name and saw what was going on, I couldn’t have been more relieved—and proud.

The 28-year British actor had clearly had enough of the racist Star Wars fanbase and the continuous police brutality and deaths of unarmed Black people such as George Floyd, that he took to Instagram Live to let everyone know that he is not here for anymore “racist white people.”

“A black man was just murdered in cold blood in the street stateside again, while saying he can’t breathe. That’s a continuous cycle going on,” he said. “Although I don’t live in the States, I’m black. So I’ll say it again: fuck you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don’t fucking like it, go suck a d*ck.”

“You lot can’t rattle me. I’m not the guy to be rattled,” he continues. “I wasn’t raised by no weak people.”

He also got on Twitter to make his point:

Unlike Shameik Moore who got on Blue Ivy’s Twitter and showed his entire ass by blaming Black people for police violence and asked the GOP’s tired talking point “what about Black on Black crime?” John put his career in Hollywood on the line, reminding folks that he cannot be co-opted. Ever.

At HelloBeautiful, we can’t help but to stan a proud, Black man. So to celebrate all that melanated goodness, here are 10 times John proved that he was our Yoruba Bae, always:

FASHION FILES: 10 Times John Boyega Was Our Yoruba Bae  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Come Through My King!

Come Through My King! Source:WENN

Rocking this royal blue agbada, a type of Nigerian suit, John owned the Star Wars premiere red carpet last year. 

2. Rock That Red Boo

Rock That Red Boo Source:Getty

John was daper AF in this crimson jacket at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards. 

3. Baby Blues

Baby Blues Source:WENN

At the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker premiere in Hollywood, John looked easy breezy in this baby blue suit. 

4. Casual Comfy Cute

Casual Comfy Cute Source:WENN

Chilling before an appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel studio last year, John is giving us life!

5. Dem Lips Tho?!

Dem Lips Tho?! Source:Getty

John has the face of a God!

6. May The Force Be With You, Sir!

May The Force Be With You, Sir! Source:Getty

No one can take down John, especially when he’s rocking a well-tailored tux. 

7. Star Wars Swag

Star Wars Swag Source:Getty

John is not the one to be played, y’all. 

8. Winners Room

Winners Room Source:WENN

Awards are the perfect accessory for this velvet jacket. Keep em’ coming!

9. King of Katwe

King of Katwe Source:Getty

Bae was radiant at the 2016 Queen Of Katwe premiere at the 60th BFI London Film Festival. 

10. The Dopest

The Dopest Source:WENN

At the 2017 Olivier Awards in London, once again, is proving that he knows how the rock the hell out of. tux! Swoon!

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close