Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule: 10 Memorable Moments From Last Night’s Battle [Watch]

Posted 19 hours ago

The Verzuz battles became a big thing during the pandemic, and just as interest in the popular music face-off series seemed to dip when the world began opening back up, the now-infamous matchup between The Diplomats and The LOX breathed new life into the online event. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), Hip-Hop fans were treated to another primetime New York clash, as Fat Joe and Ja Rule went at it inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

Both rappers had a plethora of hard street singles and radio-friendly pop hits in their arsenal. For Ja, the matchup offered a chance at redemption: His mythical run in the early 2000s was cut short thanks to a well-documented feud with fellow Queens rapper 50 Cent. For Joe, who has continued to release new records throughout the ever-changing climate of current rap music, the Verzuz battle presented an opportunity to showcase his deep catalogue of hits that began in the mid-90s.

The night was filled with classic songs, surprise guests and a whole lot of trash talk. But then, what else would you expect from two of the most outspoken artists reppin’ The Big Apple? With that said, it was another memorable night for Hip-Hop.

You can catch the full Ja Vs Joe Verzuz above, or scroll through 10 Memorable Moments in the gallery below.

Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule: 10 Memorable Moments From Last Night’s Battle [Watch]  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Fat Joe Gets Called Out For Playing Songs That Aren’t Exactly … His

2. Fat Joe Brings Out… Nelly?

3. Certified Verzuz GOAT Jadakiss Raps His Verse On “New York”

4. Ja Rule & Fat Joe Fight Over Who Gets To Use Ashanti

5. Ja Rule Reclaims His Title As The Original Singing Rapper

6. Ashanti & Remy Ma Are Gifted Birkin Bags… Courtesy of Fat Joe

7. (For Some Reason) Nelly Started Singing “Hot In Herre”

8. Ja Rule Brings Out Lil Mo & Vita!!

9. Ashanti Looked AMAZING

10. Ja Rule Got Props For His Contribution To The Game

