Marsai Martin is growing up right before our eyes.

She was once a mere 9-year-old on the debut season of Black-ish back in 2014 and now she’s a whole 15-years-old! And like the fab mogul in making that the Little executive producer is, she celebrated in style.

Over Labor Day weekend, Marsai had an amazing bowling birthday party at Lucky Strike LA with her nearest and dearest friends. Of course, the pintsized fashion icon was there in style. Rocking a neon, Muehleder dress and later a costume change (of the diva!), Marsai rocked it!

And with guests including Insecure’s Yvonne Orji, Oscar nominee Don Cheadle and Christina Milian, we know she had a blast.

Take a look:

Fifteen and Fly! Marsai Martin Glowed In Neon Yellow At Her Bowling Birthday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com