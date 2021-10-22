HomeLifestyle

Five Times Zhuri James Killed It As A Young Beauty Influencer

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Happy seventh birthday to one of our favorite young beauty influencers, Zhuri James! As the youngest child of Savannah and LeBron James, Zhuri has charmed her way into all of our hearts, making our hearts melt with her adorable smile and bubbly personality. In honor of this beautiful baby girl’s seventh birthday, let’s look back at five times she killed it as a young, beauty influencer!

Five Times Zhuri James Killed It As A Young Beauty Influencer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Zhuri and Savannah James’ Adorable Mommy & Me

Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram

Zhuri and Savannah James give us mother-daughter goals quite often on Instagram, but it was this adorable photo that melted our heartstrings. 

2. Zhuri And Her Adorable Bantu Knots

Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram

Then there was the time that Zhuri posted up on Instagram giving us all hair envy with these super cute Bantu knots and her bright smile. 

3. Zhuri’s Fluffy Pig Tails

Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram

Next, she showed off her beautiful, natural curls rocking these adorable pigtails! Of course, she was all smiles as she posed for Instagram. 

4. Zhuri’s Flower Crown

Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram

Then, she promoted her All Things Zhuri YouTube channel rocking this adorable flower crown.

5. Zhuri’s Hair Tutorial

Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram

And finally, proud mama Savannah gave us all a mini hair tutorial on how she achieves all of Zhuri’s adorable looks! 

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close