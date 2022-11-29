Flu Season Spiking in Ohio: Here Are 5 Ways To Beat It

Flu season in Ohio is already starting to spike, and we still have months to go before it’s expected to end.
According to a report by FOX 8, hospitalizations due to the flu are up more than 70% over the last week. With the season not expected to end until at least March, there’s a pretty good chance that you, or someone you love, will come in contact with the virus at some point. Keep scrolling to see some tips on how you and your family can stay safe from the flu!
Flu vaccinations are an important first step in making sure you stay well during the holidays. However, they’re not 100% effective for everyone.
Also, just a quick note… we’re not doctors! Lol. This list was put together via a report from Web MD. [Click here] to see what they had to say, and as always, check with your primary care physician before putting anything foreign into your body.
1. Rest!
When you first develop flu symptoms, do yourself a favor and simply rest. Stay home from work or school and catch up on your Z’s. Your body is battling the virus, don’t make it harder by overexerting yourself physically. Slow down and get some sleep.
2. Drink Your Fluids
Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Water, sports drinks, and chicken broth are all good places to start. The liquid will help thin the mucus and make it easier to get rid of.
3. Treat Your Fever
If you’re running hot, that’s common with the flu. If it gets unbearable then you should consider taking some medicine to combat your high temperature. Acetaminophen, ibuprofen, or naproxen are all over-the-counter medications that could help, but of course, you should check with your primary health physician to make sure you’re being safe.
4. Sit in Steamy Bathroom
No, for real! If you’re really stuffy then sitting in a hot, steamy bathroom could help. Simply turn your shower on as hot as it can go and close the door. The steam should help loosen up your mucus and help you breathe. A humidifier could work, as well.
5. Ask For an Antiviral
If you’re at risk from high complications, you may want to contact your doctor and ask for an antiviral. As soon as symptoms begin, taking an antiviral could lessen the symptoms and shorten the duration of the virus.