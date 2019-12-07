CLOSE
Folks Were Really In Line at 4am For That Bath & Body Works Candle Sale

Posted 19 hours ago

Bath & Body Works store entrance in mall: Store known for...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty


Before today, we had no idea how popular Bath & Body Works candles were, but their annual Candle Day sale had these Twitter streets hot!

See, on Saturday the bath and beauty chain made their $24.50 three-wick candles a mere $9.50. There are 135 candle varieties with more than 100 fragrances, “including 38 new 3-Wick Candles arriving exclusively for Candle Day, including Sugared Blueberry Donut, Cereal Marshmallow Bar and Red Velvet Cupcake,” a press release stated.

Well…folks lost their minds lining up outside the stores as early as midnight!

For those who weren’t going to stand in line for some smell-goods, purchasing online was an option, but it wasn’t easy. Customers flocked to social media complaining that site kept crashing!

But some folks must have gotten through because according to Business Insider, all the candles sold out online by Saturday afternoon.

The sale sparked so much chatter online that the hashtag #BathAndBodyWorks started trending with folks showing off their purchases, making fun of others for doing all of this for a candle and workers reminding customers to be nice today. Take a look:

