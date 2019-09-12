From Topknots To Bustiers, Normani’s Stiletto Continues To Stay On Our Necks During #NYFW

Normani is definitely our #ThighGoals , but she’s also motivating our fashion goals, tearing up every red carpet, runway and midtown street she walks down during New York Fashion Week.

The “Motivation” singer has also been giving us versatile lewks from sleeked back topknots to flowing locks to perfect ponytails. She’s given us pink and black bustiers, tiger print robes, along with beautiful, beautiful gowns at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons gala.

Most importantly, there’s her modeling debut where she absolutely shut down the Savage x Fenty runway on Tuesday night. Even Rihanna herself was impressed with the up-and-comer, telling the 23-year-old It-Girl, “Love you Queeeeeeennnn!!! Ate the whole show tbh!!!!”

Take a look:

Yaaaassss, sis!

Here are more pics of our girl owning #NYFW:

