Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Published on September 8, 2023

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

In college football, there are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.

From General Booty to Pig Cage, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to the game when you come across one of them on a Saturday.

These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we think we have the best list yet!

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.

Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2023 below!

1. General Booty – QB – Oklahoma

General Booty - QB - Oklahoma Source:Oklahoma Athletics

Photo used from Oklahoma athletics.

2. Decoldest Crawford – Wide Receiver – Louisiana Tech

Decoldest Crawford - Wide Receiver - Louisiana Tech Source:Louisiana Tech Athletics

Photo used from Louisiana Tech athletics.

3. Rowdy beers – TE – Florida International University (FIU)

Rowdy beers - TE - Florida International University (FIU) Source:FIU Athletics

Photo used from FIU athletics.

4. Moh Bility – Defensive Back – University of North Texas (UNT)

Moh Bility - Defensive Back - University of North Texas (UNT) Source:UNT Athletics

Photo used from UNT athletics.

5. Shitta Sillah – Defensive end – Boston College

Shitta Sillah - Defensive end - Boston College Source:Boston College Athletics

Photo used from Boston College athletics.

6. De’Realyst Clark – Wide receiver – Defiance College

De'Realyst Clark - Wide receiver - Defiance College Source:Defiance Athletics

Photo used from Defiance College athletics.

7. Dude Person – Defensive Back – University of Central Arkansas (UCA)

Dude Person - Defensive Back - University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Source:UCA Athletics

Photo used from UCA athletics.

8. Memorable Factor – Linebacker – Duke

Memorable Factor - Linebacker - Duke Source:Duke Athletics

Photo used from Duke athletics.

9. Phat Watts – Wide Receiver – Tulane

Phat Watts - Wide Receiver - Tulane Source:Tulane Athletics

Photo used from Tulane athletics.

10. Panda Askew – Lineman – Charlotte

Panda Askew - Lineman - Charlotte Source:Charlotte Athletics

Photo used from Charlotte athletics.

11. Tiger Shanks – Lineman – UNLV

Tiger Shanks - Lineman - UNLV Source:UNLV Athletics

Photo used from UNLV athletics.

12. Kavosiey Smoke – RB – Kentucky

Kavosiey Smoke - RB - Kentucky Source:Kentucky Athletics

Photo used from Kentucky athletics.

13. Kool-Aid Mckinstry – Defensive back – Alabama

Kool-Aid Mckinstry - Defensive back - Alabama Source:Alabama Athletics

Photo used from Alabama athletics.

14. Pig Cage – Defensive back – LSU

Pig Cage - Defensive back - LSU Source:LSU Athletics

Photo used from LSU athletics.

15. Jaden Muskrat – Lineman – Auburn

Jaden Muskrat - Lineman - Auburn Source:Auburn Athletics

Photo used from Auburn athletics.

16. Parker Titsworth – Center – Ohio University

Parker Titsworth - Center - Ohio University Source:Ohio University Athletics

Photo used from Ohio athletics.

17. Storm Duck – Defensive Back – North Carolina

Storm Duck - Defensive Back - North Carolina Source:North Carolina Athletics

Photo used from North Carolina athletics.

18. Dodge Saucer – Lineman – Iowa State

Dodge Saucer - Lineman - Iowa State Source:Iowa State Athletics

Photo used from Iowa State athletics.

19. Fish McWilliams – Lineman – University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

Fish McWilliams - Lineman - University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Source:UAB Athletics

Photo used from UAB athletics.

20. Chief Borders – Linebacker – Nebraska

Chief Borders - Linebacker - Nebraska Source:Nebraska Athletics

Photo used from Nebraska athletics.

21. Major Burns – Safety – LSU

Major Burns - Safety - LSU Source:LSU Athletics

Photo used from LSU athletics.

