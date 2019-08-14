CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Gabrielle Union Just Snatched Our Edges In This Sparkling Green Mini Dress

Posted August 13, 2019

America's Got Talent - Season 14

Source: NBC / Getty


Motherhood looks amazing on Gabrielle Union, especially when she’s stunning audiences in the most gorgeous sparkly green mini dress. Styled by Thomas Christos, Union donned a strapless dress by The Blonds on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night. She completed the look with a sleek high ponytail braid and glowing skin.

Shortly before hitting the judging panel, Union posed with her daughter a.k.a “shady baby” using the caption, “Tinker Bell and Peter Pan.”

For more of “the dress” and Union’s fashion on AGT, keep scrolling…

Gabrielle Union Just Snatched Our Edges In This Sparkling Green Mini Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Elevated 👑 @teenchoicefox

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Mama Please.

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Mama gotta eat too now...

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close