Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June

This week (March 30), BET+ announced that they’re teaming with Gabrielle Union for a two-part special titled MY JOURNEY TO 50, documenting her 50th birthday celebration. Click inside to learn more and see some photos from the special.

Actress, producer and author Gabrielle Union is celebrating her 50th trip around the sun with an epic, continental journey through Africa. From the island of Zanzibar to the coast of Ghana to the parks of Namibia and the nightlife of South Africa, MY JOURNEY TO 50 captures Union’s transformative and inspiring experience of rediscovering and reconnecting with her own heritage while celebrating the shared experiences, heritage, and culture of the Black community. Viewers will follow Union, her husband Dwyane Wade, their family, and loved ones as they connect with the diaspora and commemorate this milestone birthday. The highly anticipated series marks Union’s first project with BET+ as part of her overall deal with the network.

Gabrielle Union cordially invites you on her return to Africa:

“I’ve always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self,” said Union. “There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I’ll never forget and I’m excited for audiences to join me on the journey.”

“It’s a privilege to have Gabrielle as part of the BET family. We’re delighted to debut one of her first overall deal projects on BET+,” said Scott Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of BET Media Group. “In this two-part special, Gabrielle takes us on a journey that is both heartfelt and heart-wrenching. We’re honored to bring this story to our audience and to serve as a home for complex black stories that celebrate and give voice to our shared experiences, heritage and culture.”

“Jesse Collins Entertainment has had an amazing working relationship with Gabrielle over the years, so when given the opportunity to document this life-changing moment for her, we were thrilled to come on board,” said Dionne Harmon, President, Jesse Collins Entertainment. “It was an honor to be a part of her milestone birthday and to witness the transformative power of reconnecting with one’s ancestral roots.”

The project is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Union’s I’ll Have Another. Alongside Union and Collins, executive producers include Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Sergio Alfaro, Tiffany Mills, Kian Gass and Erin Beaurem. MY JOURNEY TO 50 will be available June 15 on BET+. Check out some photos from the special below!

Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June was originally published on globalgrind.com