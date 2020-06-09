CLOSE
George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston

Posted 19 hours ago

George Floyd‘s private funeral in Houston will conclude the series of public memorials held for him across the country before he gets buried in his hometown. But the fight against racism and the demand for justice that Floyd’s horrific police killing has inspired across the world has only just begun.

Protests remained raging in the U.S. as Floyd was expected to be buried on Tuesday in a cemetery where his mother is. The funeral was taking place one day after thousands of people attended a public memorial and viewing held in Houston. Memorials and public viewings also took place in Minneapolis last week and on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd’s sister lives.

Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but he was raised in Houston’s Third Ward. He was killed after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin tried to arrest him by applying deadly pressure to Floyd’s neck. A medical examiner ruled it a homicide in a killing recorded on video by one of many witnesses imploring Chauvin to stop his brutal arrest of Floyd, who was handcuffed and face-down on the pavement when he died in broad daylight.

The funeral was expected to include civil rights leaders addressing racism and police misconduct. But it will also aim to celebrate Floyd’s life with a positive sendoff, Mia K. Wright, the co-pastor of The Fountain of Praise church, said.

“We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed,” Wright said on CNN Monday night. “And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name.”

Houston showed out in force on Monday with people waiting hours for tickets for admission into the Fountain of Praise Church to pay respects to Floyd. There was also a candlelit vigil held Monday night.

Following Floyd’s funeral, he was set to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens — the same cemetery with his mother, “Cissy” — located about 30 miles south of Houston. The final mile of the procession was expected to be led by horse-drawn carriage, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Floyd’s killing has given the Black Lives Matter movement a resurgence of sorts as activists lead relentless protests across the country with demands that include defunding police departments. His death also prompted Democrats in Congress to introduce on Monday sweeping legislation that promises significant police reform. Also on Monday, the New York State Assembly overwhelmingly passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, a law named for the man killed by the NYPD nearly six years ago in a deadly episode eerily similar to Floyd’s.

Floyd’s funeral was scheduled to begin about 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) with his burial expected abut two hours later. It was being paid for by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Scroll down to see some of the moving images from Houston’s final sendoff to George Floyd.

This will be updated as additional images become available.

