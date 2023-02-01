Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s tiiiiime!

The Beyhive has been waiting for months and Beyoncé has officially announced that she will be kicking off her Renaissance World Tour this summer!

RELATED: Beyoncè Announces 2023 Renaissance World Tour

But even after months of speculating and preparing, the announcement has fans across the world ready and willing to spend top dollar to see the queen perform live! Check out some of the best reactions to her announcement below and tell us which one was your fav!

RELATED: The Queen Is Back: Beyoncé Posts First TikTok And The Beyhive Is Screaming

The post Get Ya Coins Ready! The Beyhive Reacts To News Of Beyoncè’s Tour Announcement appeared first on 92 Q.

