Get Your Holiday Style Inspiration From These 5 Fashionistas

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

And just like that, it’s Christmas again! It’s time to deck the halls with holiday fashion 2022, and you know we have just the inspiration you need. ‘Tis the season for family gatherings, cooperate parties, festive soirees, plus more. And while everyone else is worrying about what gifts to buy, our concern is how to stylishly slay these events.

Holiday shindigs usually call for red, green, or sequin attire. However, this year the gworls are showing up to these affairs in whatever feels good to their souls. We’ve grazed Instagram to see what was popping in the holiday attire department, and we found some unique, yet fun outfits to try for your upcoming holiday plans. The holiday fashion 2022 trends are all about boldness, spunkiness, and authenticity. From lively colors to prints, casual looks, traditional threads, and more – here are six influencers who are doing holiday style their way.

Jump in below to get your inspiration!

Get Your Holiday Style Inspiration From These 5 Fashionistas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com